Watch: Zanu PF Heavyweight Insists Mnangagwa Will Be In Office 2030

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairman, Hon. Senator Robson Mavhenyengwa, has firmly declared that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will remain in power beyond 2023.

Despite the Zimbabwean Constitution stipulating that the president can only serve two terms, Mavhenyengwa is adamant that Mnangagwa will continue to lead the country, even into 2030.

His statement appears to challenge constitutional principles, as he insists that Mnangagwa is “not going anywhere.”

Mavhenyengwa’s remarks have sparked concerns about the respect for constitutional limits and the political landscape ahead.

*🇿🇼WE HAVE OUR POSITION AS A PROVINCE, WE HAVE TAKEN OUR STANCE* !!

16 November 2024



🛑Masvingo Provincial Chairman

Hon Senator Mavhenyengwa.



***History Repeats itself in Zimbabwe every seven prophetic years . pic.twitter.com/aZbRJaIrRz — Dr Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) November 21, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...