Mnangagwa Congratulates Wife for Attaining Controversial Doctorate

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a statement released on Friday, the Office of the President and Cabinet congratulated Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, the First Lady of Zimbabwe, for earning a Doctor of Philosophy in Tourism and Hospitality Management from Midlands State University. The announcement has sparked both praise and controversy, as questions have been raised about the legitimacy of her academic achievement.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet congratulates Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa for attaining a Doctor of Philosophy in Tourism and Hospitality Management from Midlands State University,” the statement read.

However, Mrs. Mnangagwa’s doctorate has come under scrutiny, with some critics questioning the process and credibility surrounding her degree.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...