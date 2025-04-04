Chivayo Buys Luxurious Vehicle For Nehemiah Mutendi

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF businessman Wicknell Chivayo has donated a brand-new vehicle to Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Chivayo expressed:

TIRIPA JOIN YE ZION

“There is nothing more fulfilling in this life than witnessing compassion being extended to the less privileged and vulnerable members of our communities, especially children, women, and young girls who face limited educational opportunities and have grown up in abject poverty. The remarkable work of the Zion Christian Church in Masvingo, led by His Grace Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and Amai Mutendi, is a true testament to selfless giving and love for one another.

I am filled with great pride knowing that following my donation of US$1 million in April of last year, the ZCC has made phenomenal progress in supporting charitable organizations and making donations to hospitals and schools under the guidance of His Grace and Amai Mutendi. I was impressed by the audited financial statements provided, showing the clear allocation of funds and their impact.

Bishop Mutendi, your dedication to providing opportunities for the underprivileged within communities is unparalleled. During my visits to Mbungo and Defe, I was deeply impressed by the extensive initiatives the church has undertaken under your spiritual leadership. The magnificent church and the journey to the holy shrine to witness ‘Parere Muporofita Sameri,’ though from a distance, was spiritually fulfilling. Particularly notable is the church’s commitment to paying school fees for orphans and vulnerable children, caring for the elderly, and initiating community projects to combat drought-induced hunger and socio-economic challenges in Masvingo and across the country. This aligns perfectly with President E.D. Mnangagwa’s mantra, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.’

In recognition of your extraordinary work, His Grace, Bishop Mutendi, and the crucial role Amai Mutendi plays in supporting the spiritual leadership of such a large congregation, I had the honor of personally selecting a fitting gift as a small token of my appreciation for them. Yesterday, I was delighted to purchase a 2025 Range Rover Autobiography SV valued at US$400,000 for the Bishop, and a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series valued at US$190,000 for Amai Mutendi, both brand new, to support their philanthropic and evangelical endeavors.

I would be most honored to receive His Grace’s acceptance of this small gesture, acknowledging the remarkable work of God that he is tirelessly advancing through the ZCC.

May God richly and abundantly bless you forever.

#FambaZion #Defe #Mbungo #Tiri_pa_Join_ye_ZION.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...