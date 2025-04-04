Full Text: Impeachment Of Mnangagwa

IMPEACHMENT MOTION (Draft)

Under Section 97 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (2013)

Motion in terms of section 97(1)(d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe regarding the “inability to perform the functions of the office of President because of lack of mental capacity to discharge the duties and functions of the office of the President.”

Further a Motion flowing from the said lack of mental capacity to discharge the duties and functions of the office of the President, a motion in terms of section 97(1)(c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe regarding the “willful violation of the Constitution.”

Whereas section 97 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for the removal of the President from office on any of the five (5) grounds set out in section 97(1)(a) to (e).

Whereas circumstances and events have arisen as well as facts ascertained from medical teams dealing with the situation of the mental health and capacity of the President, that the President as of this day the 30th of March 2025 has been physically ascertained and medically confirmed to be exhibiting severe cognitive decline, affecting both long and short memory and thinking, judgment and behavior.

Concerned that the severe cognitive decline of the President is as a result of a confirmed and ascertained medical diagnosis of vascular dementia, a medical condition characterized by persistent and recurrent cognitive deficits, failures, and relapses.

Further concerned:

The President lacks mental capacity to perform the functions of his office.

His condition poses a national security risk.

He cannot make sound judgments on defense, economic policy, or diplomacy.

His incapacity has led to economic mismanagement, grand looting, and unchecked corruption.

He has failed to provide coherent policy direction and respect for the Constitution.

Instances of delusional statements, memory lapses, and inability to recognize his own senior officials have been reported.

Whereas due to this decline, the President has made irrational and detrimental decisions (the irrational decisions) and persons around him have seized his executive authority, making decisions purportedly in his name (the captured decisions).

Some of the Irrational & Captured Decisions by President Mnangagwa:

Fraudulent issuance of Treasury Bills to Kudakwashe Tagwirei, resulting in currency collapse and loss of approx. US$4.5 billion from 2019–2024. Privatization of POSB Bank and laundering of US$6 billion via dubious investors (the Hebrew Group), instructed by the President and Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza. Looting of US$1.9 billion via sale of Kuvimba Mining House shares, involving Tagwirei, Mthuli Ncube, George Guvamatanga, and John Mangudya. Grand looting through dubious Presidential projects, e.g.:

Inputs Scheme

Borehole Drilling

Rural Goat Pass-On

Blitz Tick Grease

Cotton, Horticulture, Fisheries, Poultry, Grain, Fertilizer Schemes

Housing, Youth Empowerment, Heifer, Solar Schemes Hijacking of the e-passport system, turning it into a looting scheme bringing in tens of millions of US$ annually, channeled via CBZ Bank and Blue Star (controlled by Tagwirei and Mnangagwa Jr.). Covering up a US$100 million ZEC fraud involving Wicknell Chivhayo, Mike Chimombe, and Moses Mpofu, with cash siphoned from the Treasury and shared with the President’s family. Ministry of Finance’s mismanagement, led by Ncube and Guvamatanga, issuing billions in Treasury Bills, leading to pension collapse and investor distrust. Ballooning national debt, now US$21.1 billion, up from US$9.9 billion under Mugabe, with no sustainable repayment plans. Gold Export Incentive Scheme looted by Scott Sakupwanya and Tagwirei through Betterbrands, with over US$750 million defrauded from the Treasury. Issuance of Dangerous Drugs Permits to allies (via Chivhayo), fueling illegal drug trade bringing in millions of US$, enriching the criminal network. Vision 2030 campaign, deemed unconstitutional and irrational, allegedly aimed at illegally extending the President’s term and deepening national debt.

Now Therefore, the Senate and National Assembly in joint sitting are called upon to pass a resolution:

Authorizing the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders to appoint a joint committee (under section 97(2)) to investigate the removal of the President on the grounds in section 97(1)(c) and (d).

