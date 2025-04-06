People Lured By Hopewell To His Chisipite Home Before Being Destroyed Include Nelson Chamisa, Scores Others

Spread the love

List of women, men plus vulnerable people endangered by Hopewell Chin’ono since 2014, including some who he lured to his Chisipite house claiming he is their “Daddy” figure m, include-

Chamisa at Hopewell Chin’ono’s home in 2022, after being promised Daddyistic wisdom.

CCC President

Nelson Chamisa, from whom Chin’ono needed political endorsement, before turning to destroy his party and career. Rape trial complainant at Falkirk in 2014, against whose safety, Chin’ono competed with the rape suspect to lure her into an affair. NHS expert Grace Mupfurutsa who Hopewell Chin’ono has falsely claimed was sent to a media outfit for an interview on 18 Aug 2020, something that did not happen and Mupfurutsa had shot her son live video the day before on 17 Aug 2020. Several women and tortured activists in the civil society upon whom the army was unleashed after Chin’ono advised the minister of Defence to deploy security forces in order to achieve the avoidance of political tension. Several women who’ve request anonymity and state they were approached in their inbox windows for an affair (see documents). Analyssts allege that Chin’ono is a spy. “

Check his record. He makes sure that anybody who matters in Zim politics owes him something in order to shut them from speaking against him or challenge the status quo

Anybody who challenges the current government without being close to Hopewell is scandalised and “sold out” by Hopewell to the authorities…,” writes Hulu, @pachisolife

Scores of Zimbabweans continue to testify with compelling evidence that @daddyhope Hopewell Chin’ono has over the decade since 2014 been using journalism/activism to compromise news sources, including his own written admission that he corrupted the Minister Of Defence advising… https://t.co/sQwE92wyGR pic.twitter.com/Y8KdLcv4UM — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 6, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...