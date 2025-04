Angry Caps United Fans Bay For Chitembwe’s After Embarrassing Loss

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Furious CAPS United supporters turned on coach Lloyd Chitembwe after the team’s humiliating 2-1 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday.

The Green Machine’s disappointing defeat sparked outrage among fans, who directed their anger at Chitembwe.

The former Warriors midfielder, who holds a permanent coaching position at the club, required a police escort to leave Rufaro Stadium safely.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...