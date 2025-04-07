Mnangagwa Loyalists Invade Glen View South Constituency Ahead of By-Election…

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF hardliners descended on Glen View South Constituency over the weekend, gearing up for the April 12 by-election.

However, residents of the constituency have vowed to reject the Zanu PF candidate in favour of an independent candidate.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES) expressed their support for the candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera and highlighted their commitment to the development of the constituency…

Behind Tsitsi Tawomhera for Glen View South By-Election

Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES) Zimbabwe attended a pivotal meeting in Glen View South Constituency in support of candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera, which saw a strong turnout from party supporters and key political figures.

The gathering, held at PA D.O Pa Ground Pa Mapostori, emphasized the growing momentum behind her candidacy and the party’s commitment to the constituency’s development.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Zanu PF National Political Commissar Munyadrazi Machacha, the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Senator Charles Tawengwa, and Special Presidential Adviser Dr. Paul Tungwarara.

Their attendance underscored the importance of the meeting and the role of Glen View South in the broader political context.

Leaders from CAES Zimbabwe, both at the Harare Provincial and National levels, were also present, demonstrating their strong support for Tsitsi Tawomhera as the candidate poised to bring positive change.

A significant moment during the gathering was the announcement of a US$200,000 Presidential Revolving Fund allocation for Glen View South Constituency, facilitated by Dr. Tungwarara on behalf of His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The funds are expected to drive local development initiatives, improve infrastructure, and create new economic opportunities for the constituency’s residents.

