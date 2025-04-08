So Sad : Grandson Brutally Kills Grandma

Spread the love

By A Correspondent



A shocking incident unfolded in Mountview, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday afternoon, where a 61-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her 22-year-old grandson. Responding to a distress call at 16h21, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) officers arrived to find the victim lying behind a bakkie, with a scarf wrapped around her neck in an attempt to stem the bleeding.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect, reportedly struggling with substance abuse, had demanded money from his grandmother to purchase narcotics. When she refused, he allegedly dragged her out of their home and down an embankment, where he stabbed her near a stream before fleeing the scene.

Neighbors, who responded to the victim’s cries for help, provided first aid and rushed her to the hospital in a private vehicle. It is alleged that this was not the first instance of abuse the woman had suffered at the hands of her grandson.

Despite an extensive search by RUSA officers based on the suspect’s description, no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...