Chanter and Upcoming Musician Kills Pedestrian In Hopely

By Showbiz Reporter- Upcoming musician and chanter Gift Kudakwashe Hombarume, popularly known as Chillmaster, has run and killed a pedestrian.

The musician is now facing culpable homicide charges after being involved in a road accident, which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Hopely, Harare South.

Last night there were unconfirmed reports that Chillmaster did not have a valid driver’s licence, which could have been a result of his failure to produce it at the scene of the accident.

There is a possibility that he is licenced but did not have the licence disc on him at the time of the accident.

The singer said he is complying with the authorities, according to his social media post.

By yesterday, his team was running around to sort out the issue.

By late night, police were yet to receive the report.

Despite all the speculation about the driver’s licence, Chillmaster expressed his sympathy to the deceased’ family on his social media handles.

He also pleaded for privacy as he is attending to the case.

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I address you today.

“Earlier today, I was involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in the loss of a precious life.

“Words cannot express the depth of my grief, remorse, and sympathy for the individual who passed away, their family, and loved ones.

“I am fully cooperating with authorities on this tragedy, and I will continue to do so transparently.

“Right now, my focus is on respecting the privacy of the grieving family and supporting them in any way possible during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Chillmaster said there is justification for the pain caused.

“There is no justification for the pain this has caused.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and will carry the weight of this loss with me for the rest of my life.

“I ask for forgiveness, though I understand it may never come, and I vow to honor the memory of the life lost through reflection, accountability, and actions that align with the gravity of this moment.

“Out of respect for the family and the ongoing legal process, I will not be commenting further publicly. I humbly ask for privacy for all affected as we navigate this tragedy.

“To my fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding as I step back to reflect, grieve, and focus on doing what is right.

“Please hold the victim and their loved ones in your hearts.

“With deepest humility,” he said.

Meanwhile, the singer is most likely to face two charges of driving without a valid licence, as per Section 6(5) of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11], which carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding level six (currently US$300) or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or both.

While in Zimbabwe, driving without a licence and causing culpable homicide (resulting in death due to negligence) can lead to imprisonment for life or a specific duration, a fine, or both, with the court having discretion based on the circumstances.

Culpable Homicide (Section 49 of the Criminal Law Codification & Reform Act):

Culpable homicide involves causing the death of another person through negligence, either by failing to be aware that one’s actions might result in death, or by failing to guard against the possibility of death when one perceives that it might occur.

The penalties for culpable homicide include Imprisonment for life or any definite period, a fine up to or exceeding level 14 (currently pegged at $5 000).

-State media

