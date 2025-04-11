Tsvangirai Distances Self From Controversial Mnangagwa Residential Stands

By A Correspondent

Norton legislator Hon. Richard Tsvangirai has firmly distanced himself from the controversial allocation of residential stands by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, insisting he has not received any land as part of the reported benefits for Members of Parliament.

Despite official confirmation from the government that the stands are part of MPs’ entitlements, Tsvangirai denied any involvement or benefit from the scheme.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, April 10, 2025, the young legislator addressed the circulating claims, stating: “Let me make this absolutely clear: I have not received any land, and these rumors are completely false.”

Tsvangirai said the allegations were baseless and even absurd, emphasizing that he himself had no knowledge of being a supposed beneficiary. “It is almost laughable that even I, the alleged beneficiary, have no knowledge of any land being allocated to me. This speaks to the absurdity and false nature of these claims,” he added.

He pointed out that he has remained focused on his parliamentary responsibilities, currently participating in national budget consultations. “As we speak, I am in Mberengwa with the Budget Committee, conducting important national budget feedback sessions. Just yesterday, I was in Sobela carrying out my duties as a public servant,” he said.

Tsvangirai condemned what he described as attempts to drag his name into corrupt dealings and vowed to uphold integrity in public service. “I distance myself entirely from these baseless rumors and will not allow my name to be used in any dishonest or corrupt manner,” he declared. “I remain committed to serving the people with integrity, transparency, and dedication.”

He warned that those spreading misinformation for political purposes would eventually be exposed.

