Harare Elite Junior League Launches Inaugural U14 Tournament to Combat Age Cheating and Boost Youth Talent

By Sports Correspondent

In a bold step toward promoting fairness and development in junior football, the Harare Elite Junior Football Development League will host its first-ever Under-14 tournament on April 11th and 12th, 2025, at Prince Edward High School. This event serves as the season opener for a league that will run through to December 2025, focusing on nurturing young football talent and stamping out age cheating in the sport.

The league, which comprises 14 teams spread across five age groups from U10 to U18, is more than just a competitive platform—it’s a movement to restore integrity and proper development in Zimbabwe’s youth football scene.

“The aim is to create a transparent and competitive environment where players grow at the right pace and in the right categories,” said Organizing Secretary Reuben Dauti. “We are determined to eliminate age cheating in junior football and ensure every child plays in their correct age group. That’s the foundation for real development.”

The U14 tournament will bring together teams from across Harare and surrounding areas, showcasing the best of local talent. Among the highlights is the participation of Gracious Saviere, a rising star from Real Vision Football Academy, who will compete against boys—making a strong statement for gender inclusivity in sport.

While the U10 and U12 age groups will focus on festival-style football that emphasizes fun and talent discovery, the U14, U16, and U18 categories will feature structured competition. This approach, the league believes, is vital in identifying players capable of progressing to elite levels, both locally and internationally.

Adding prestige to the event, former national team striker and junior development product Edward Sadomba will attend as a guest, inspiring young players with his story of rising from grassroots football to become a celebrated African footballer.

The league is also calling on the corporate sector to support its mission. “This is not just about football; it’s about shaping disciplined, ambitious, and talented youth,” Dauti emphasized. “We invite corporate partners to walk this journey with us and invest in the future of Zimbabwean football.”

As the first whistle prepares to blow at Prince Edward High School, all eyes will be on the budding stars, hopeful that this initiative sets a new standard for junior football in Harare and beyond.

