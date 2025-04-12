Mnangagwa Recycles Political Deadwood

By James Gwati-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has once again turned to familiar political faces, appointing Evelyn Ndlovu as the new Environment, Minister, replacing Sithembiso Nyoni in what critics are calling a classic case of recycling political deadwood.

In a press statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, dated April 11, 2025, Mnangagwa appointed Ndlovu, long-time ZANU PF loyalist and former Education Minister , Evelyn Ndlovu, as the new Environment, Minister.

Ndlovu, has previously served in various government roles, most notably as the Minister of State for Bulawayo Province.

While her reappointment may be seen as a reward for loyalty, it has raised eyebrows among observers who argue that Mnangagwa is failing to introduce new talent into government, instead choosing to reshuffle long-serving officials with questionable track records.

The ousted minister, Sithembiso Nyoni, who had held the Environment portfolio since the last cabinet reshuffle, had herself been in and out of government for decades.

A veteran of the Mugabe era, Nyoni served as the Small and Medium Enterprises Minister and later as the Women Affairs Minister, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister before being moved to the Environment Ministry.

Her unceremonious exit is being interpreted as part of an ongoing internal rebalancing within ZANU PF, as Mnangagwa positions his loyalists in strategic ministries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Sources close to the presidency suggest that Nyoni had fallen out of favor due to her suspected alliance with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s camp, which is opposed to Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda.

The sources said the appointment of Ndlovu reflects Mnangagwa’s reluctance to break with the past and his tendency to fall back on a small pool of trusted allies, many of whom have already had their turn in the cabinet carousel. “This is not about performance or innovation. It’s about loyalty, control, and optics,” the source said.

