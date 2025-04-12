ZEC Speaks On Guvamatanga, Chivayo US$42 Million Election Looting Scandal

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has gagged the media from questioning it over a controversial US$42 million election tender awarded to Zanu PF-linked businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Finance Ministry Secretary George Guvamatanga, and their associates—insisting it is “not their issue.”

Chivayo, a convicted fraudster, allegedly secured the tender through Betterbrands Security (Pvt) Ltd in partnership with South African firm Ren-Form CC.

More than R1.1 billion was paid by Zimbabwe’s Treasury to Ren-Form ahead of the disputed August 2023 elections.

Of that, over R800 million (approximately US$42 million) was funnelled to companies linked to Chivayo—without any services delivered.

South African authorities, including the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), are investigating possible cross-border money laundering, fraud, and racketeering.

Leaked documents reveal inflated invoices—such as R23 million for a server worth R90,000 and US$16,000 for voter kits that normally cost US$3,600.

At the centre is Guvamatanga, Mnangagwa’s key Treasury ally, whose approval was essential for releasing the funds.

The FIC has flagged Guvamatanga’s South African property empire—held through shell companies—as suspicious, raising serious questions about illicit enrichment.

President Mnangagwa’s silence on the scandal is deafening.

Analysts argue that Chivayo, Guvamatanga, and their network operate under his protection, using election-related tenders as a vehicle for looting public funds.

Chivayo, in leaked audios, boasted about bribing top officials to push the deal, later apologising to Mnangagwa, CIO boss Isaac Moyo, Cabinet Secretary Martin Rushwaya, and ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba—but never denying the transactions.

Despite growing public outrage, Zimbabwean authorities have failed to act.

Meanwhile, whistleblowers Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu remain in jail on unrelated charges, suspected to bepolitical retaliation.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...