Controversy Surrounds ZANU PF’s By-Election Win in Rushinga

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF candidate Trinity Madzinga secured victory in the Rushinga Ward 19 by-election held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, amid allegations of intimidation and harassment of voters.

The results were officially confirmed by the Ward Election Officer, Gilbert Runzonza, following the completion of the ballot count.

According to Runzonza, Madzinga garnered 784 votes, defeating independent candidate Itai Kahwiti, who received just 19 votes. The voter turnout was recorded at 51.5%.

In an official statement, Runzonza declared:

“Rushingsa Rural District Council do hereby declare that I have, in accordance with the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) and the regulations made thereunder, ascertained the results of the poll for the said ward… and that they have been given to:

Name of Candidate: Madzinga Trinity

Votes Received: 784

Party: ZANU PF

Candidate: Kahwiti Itai

Votes Received: 19

Party: Independent.

And that I therefore declare the said MADZINGA TRINITY of ZANU PF party this day, 12 April 2025, to be duly elected Councilor for Ward 19, Rushinga Rural District Council.”

However, the by-election did not take place without controversy.

Local watchdogs and residents raised concerns over reports of voter intimidation and harassment allegedly perpetrated by individuals linked to the ruling party.

Multiple sources claimed that community members were threatened with violence or the withdrawal of government aid should they vote for the opposition or independent candidates.

A local villager who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “People were afraid. They told us if we voted for the wrong person, our names would be known, and we would be punished.”

Human rights groups have expressed concern over the atmosphere surrounding the vote. One election observer noted that the environment was “tense and heavily monitored, creating fear among voters rather than encouraging free democratic participation.”

Despite these claims, ZANU PF officials maintained that the election was conducted fairly and lawfully.

A party representative said “The people have spoken. Trinity Madzinga is their choice, and the victory reflects confidence in ZANU PF’s leadership.”

