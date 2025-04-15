WestProp Offers New Way To Invest In Property

By Business Reporter-WESTPROP has successfully introduced the Seatrite 5 Trust REIT Investment Opportunity in Millennium Heights Aparthotel, Zimbabwe’s first international-branded Aparthotel.

Under this arrangement, the top property company is offering people a chance to invest in the country’s first international-style Millennium Heights, its national gated home(s) project.

This investment will help people earn money from property without owning it directly.

Shares for the aparthotel are already selling, affording people an opportunity to part-own the internationally branded aparthotel.

WestProp CEO and founder Mr Ken Sharpe is upbeat about the offering.

“We are proud to bring this innovative investment opportunity to the market. The Millennium Heights Aparthotel REIT offers a unique combination of affordability, capital growth, and guaranteed rental income, making it an attractive option for investors seeking a low-entry, asset-backed investment,” he said.

Located in the secure, premium residential area of Borrowdale West, Millennium Heights Aparthotel promises to deliver a luxurious living experience, complete with hotel-style amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, restaurant, and concierge services.

“We believe that this investment will not only provide strong returns but also contribute to the growth and development of Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality sector,” added Mr. Sharpe.

With an affordable entry point of $500 per unit, investors can expect regular investment appreciation, with revaluations occurring every six months during the construction period. Upon listing on the VFX exchange, market valuation will apply, providing transparent and market-driven valuations.

The Aparthotel is expected to be operational by the end of 2026, with a guaranteed 8 percent yield and potential for double-digit returns. All operational costs will be covered by rental income, ensuring a hassle-free investment experience.

