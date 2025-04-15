Zanu PF Businessman Splashes USD 15 000 Cash At Chadzamira Daughter’s Wedding

By A Correspondent

In a lavish display of wealth, Zanu PF businessman Boss Marisa gifted USD 15,000 to Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira’s daughter, Dr. Tsitsi Ruvai Chadzamira, on her wedding day.

The wedding celebration was held at Clevers Hotel in Masvingo at the weekend.

According to Zanu PF sources, “Boss Marisa generously gifted $15,000 at the grand wedding celebration of Dr. Tsitsi Ruvai Chadzamira, daughter of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Hon. Ezra Chadzamira, and Dr. Nyasha Chitambira.”

The timing of this generous gift has raised eyebrows, given Zimbabwe’s current economic challenges.

Some may view Boss Marisa’s donation as a gesture of goodwill towards the Chadzamira family, while others might see it as an ostentatious display of wealth.

Regardless, the gift’s significance and implications will likely be debated among Zimbabweans.

