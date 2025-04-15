ZANU-PF STOLE GLEN VIEW AGAIN AND YOU DID NOTHING!

By a Freedom Fighter

Harare, April 13, 2025 – ZANU-PF has stolen the Glen View South by-election, and guess what? You just sat there and let them do it. I am mad as hell! They got the same useless votes as last time, and the opposition who used to crush them is now dead silent. And you? You just watched. Like cowards.

How can a party that has robbed us for 45 years come back like nothing happened? It’s obvious they cheated! But even worse, it’s like you don’t even care anymore. Glen View used to fight. Now it looks like you’ve given up. You let the same criminals walk back in with their lies, and you didn’t stop them. That’s shameful!

Where are the real leaders? They’re quiet. Hiding. Playing politics while people starve. The opposition is weak spineless! But the worst betrayal is from you, the people. You didn’t vote. You didn’t protest. You didn’t fight. You handed ZANU-PF your future on a silver plate!

This is not just about an election. This is about your freedom! You let thieves and murderers take control again. You chose silence instead of resistance. You betrayed your children. You let the enemy win without a fight.

I am boiling with anger because we’re still slaves in our own land and now we’re too scared or too lazy to fight back. Wake up, Zimbabwe! If you don’t rise up now, you will be crushed forever under ZANU-PF’s boot.

We need a revolution. Not tomorrow, NOW!

