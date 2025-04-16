Arrest Wicknell Chivayo: Sybeth Musengezi

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Outspoken ZANU PF activist and critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Sybeth Musengezi, has renewed his calls for accountability, demanding the arrest of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo over allegations of looting public funds.

Speaking to journalists in Harare recently, Musengezi claimed he was forced to abandon his court challenge against Mnangagwa’s ascension to ZANU PF leadership due to ongoing harassment and intimidation.

“I didn’t drop the case willingly. I was targeted, followed, harassed — they made my life extremely difficult. But I still maintain Mnangagwa is not the legitimate leader of ZANU PF,” Musengezi said.

He also criticized the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), accusing it of being ineffective and compromised, especially when it comes to investigating high-profile figures linked to the ruling elite.

“ZACC is captured. It cannot touch anyone close to the First Family. That’s why corruption is thriving — because the powerful are untouchable,” he said.

Musengezi didn’t hold back when it came to Chivayo, saying: “Wicknell Chivayo must be arrested. He and others like him have looted state resources with impunity while ordinary Zimbabweans suffer.”

The activist was briefly detained recently after attempting to host a press conference, but was later released. His arrest has sparked further criticism from civil society over the government’s continued clampdown on dissent.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...