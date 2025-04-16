Barcelona and PSG Seal Champions League Semi-Final Spots After Thrilling Quarter-Finals

European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have booked their spots in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals following dramatic second-leg encounters on a thrilling night of football.

In a high-stakes clash at Villa Park, Aston Villa edged PSG 3-2 on the night, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit from the first leg, with the French champions advancing 5-4 on aggregate. Villa pushed hard in front of a passionate home crowd and came within touching distance of a historic comeback, but PSG’s first-leg advantage proved just enough to carry them through.

Meanwhile, Barcelona delivered a commanding performance in Germany, defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal their place in the last four with a 5-3 aggregate victory. The Catalan side, showing glimpses of their vintage European dominance, overcame Dortmund’s early pressure with clinical finishing and a composed display in midfield.

With both sides progressing, fans can now look forward to an electric semi-final lineup featuring two of Europe’s most iconic clubs. The Champions League continues to deliver high drama, and the road to Wembley promises even more unforgettable moments.

