Former CIO Boss Gets Top Government Post

By Political Reporter – Former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative who served in Mugabe’s office has been appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South.

Albert Nguluvhe, who is also the Zanu PF legislator for Beitbridge East, takes over from Evelyn Ndlovu, who has been appointed Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

The former spy chief briefly made headlines in November 2017 during the military operation that led to Mugabe’s ouster.

He was reportedly arrested near the former president’s Blue Roof residence shortly after briefing him on the prevailing security situation.

Witnesses say Nguluvhe had stopped after noticing army tanks heading towards Mugabe’s home and queried the soldiers about their mission.

He was seized by the troops, who confiscated his cellphone, watch, and gold chain before detaining and interrogating him.

He was allegedly subjected to heavy assault, as he was among those viewed as key to Mugabe’s security and political network.

