Heartbreak on Stage: Alick Macheso Learns of Tatenda Pinjisi’s Death While On Stage

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Sungura legend Alick Macheso was overcome with emotion on stage after receiving the devastating news of the death of his protégé, Tatenda Pinjisi, during a live performance.

In a deeply emotional moment captured on camera, Macheso is seen visibly shaken, holding back tears as a colleague whispers the tragic news into his ear at the microphone. The usually composed maestro appeared momentarily frozen, his face etched with shock and sorrow in front of a stunned audience.

The moment when Macheso learnt of Pinjisi’s death

Pinjisi, the Saina hit-maker, died at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he had been receiving treatment in the ICU following a fatal car accident near Norton on Friday. The crash claimed three other lives, including two of his band members and a female passenger.

On Facebook, social media users reacted with heartbreak and mixed emotions over how the news was delivered to Macheso so publicly. Commenter Peter Sagiya noted, “Ndaona paudziwa mudhara uyu nezverufu apererwa chose,” while Pattricia Jack responded, “Aiva mentor wake,” acknowledging the depth of their musical and personal bond.

Others sympathized with Macheso’s visible grief. Enny Muzvidzwa wrote, “That was bad mufunge. Baba Shero is an emotional person,” while Wellen Manavira and others debated whether it was appropriate to break such painful news mid-show.

Despite the mixed views, the prevailing sentiment is one of grief for a young star lost too soon and respect for a mentor’s unfiltered reaction to personal tragedy. Alick Macheso had long supported Pinjisi’s career, often referring to him as one of the most promising voices of Sungura’s next generation.

Tatenda Pinjisi was 33.

May his soul rest in peace.

