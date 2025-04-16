Indigenous Church Leaders Back VP Chiwenga for 2028 Presidency…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s political landscape is heating up as a growing number of indigenous church leaders call for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to be announced as the ruling party’s presidential candidate for 2028.

According to sources, over 30 church leaders, who requested anonymity due to fear of political persecution, are urging President Emmerson Mnangagwa to endorse Chiwenga at the upcoming 2027 ZANU PF Congress, saying the Vice President is “God’s chosen leader” to take the nation forward.

Among them, only Pastor Isaac Makomichi, a 30-year-old cleric from Masvingo, has publicly declared his support for Chiwenga’s candidacy. “VP Chiwenga will make a good president,” Makomichi said, standing firmly behind the former army general’s leadership potential.

Makomichi, known for previously supporting President Mnangagwa since 2018, has recently shifted his stance. In early 2024, he distanced himself from the “2030 agenda” — a slogan pushing for President Mnangagwa to extend his rule — citing economic hardship and unfulfilled promises.

Critics suggest his change of heart may stem from personal frustration, as he remains unemployed and reportedly received no benefits for his past support. However, Makomichi insists his reasons are grounded in the need for economic reform, freedom of speech, and equal opportunities for all Zimbabweans.

Despite his pivot, Makomichi has never publicly insulted President Mnangagwa, maintaining that he remains a loyal ZANU PF supporter — albeit one who believes it is time for a new chapter.

His outspoken support for Chiwenga has drawn backlash. He claims to have received threats in various WhatsApp political groups from supporters of the “2030 Vachitonga” campaign, who demanded he align with their vision.

Responding to the criticism, Makomichi told us:

“Wakambondionawo ndichitsigira vaya vanoti HE ED ngavabviswe? Wakambonzwawo ndichishoropodza any leader? Chandinongoda inyika ine kuyenzaniswa kwemikana, kodzero dzekutaura, economy yakanaka, zvipatara zvine zvikwanisiro, vashandi vahoreswewo mari yakaringana.”

(Translation: Have you ever seen me supporting those who say President ED must be removed? Have you heard me insult any leader? All I want is a country with equal opportunities, freedom of speech, a functioning economy, well-equipped hospitals, and fairly paid workers.)

He later took to X (formerly Twitter), under the handle @isaacmakomichi, where he wrote:

“His name is VP Chiwenga. (1) Many people insult him but he does not insult anyone, (2) He does not send people to insult his opponents, (3) If you insult or criticize him, you will not face any threats or harm, (4) He has no record of corruption, (5) He listens with the intention of solving the problem, he doesn’t go after the whistleblower. (6) He tolerates constructive criticism. (7) His signature mark is equality, humility, and dignity. Show me a 2028 clean CV which is better than this one.”

As Zimbabwe edges closer to another defining electoral cycle, debates within both political and religious spheres continue to intensify, with Chiwenga’s name increasingly at the center of the succession conversation.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...