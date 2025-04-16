Rookies MWOS Set Early Pace In PSL…

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Newcomers MWOS have taken the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League by storm, emerging as surprise early leaders in the top-flight standings.

The Norton-based club, who are only in the Premiership thanks to their acquisition of the ZPC Hwange franchise, have made the most of their unexpected opportunity. Last season, MWOS narrowly missed promotion after finishing second in the Northern Region Division One League behind Scotland FC, but their purchase of the ZPC Hwange slot granted them a route into the PSL.

Since stepping into the big league, MWOS have made a statement, topping the table with 14 points—one ahead of Ngezi Platinum. Their impressive run includes a debut 1-0 win over Highlanders, followed by a draw with Bikita Minerals and victories against Yadah and FC Platinum.

Unbeaten in their opening six games, the club—nicknamed The Punters—has quickly established itself as a strong contender this season. Forward Billy Veremu has led the charge with three goals to his name, two of them coming from headers, while Salif Cheya made an instant impact by netting the decisive goal against Highlanders.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa has been praised for his tactical leadership, and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa has stood out with four clean sheets in five games, anchoring a defence that has proven tough to break.

With their balanced squad and growing confidence, MWOS have shown they are not just making up the numbers. However, the battle at the top remains fierce. Ngezi Platinum, Scotland FC, and reigning champions Simba Bhora are all in close pursuit, ensuring MWOS will have to maintain their momentum to stay ahead in what promises to be a tightly contested season.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...