Minister Mavetera Loses Three Relatives In Car Crash

By A Correspondent

In a heartbreaking incident that highlights the perilous state of the country’s roads, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera tragically lost three relatives in a horrific car accident last week.

In a statement, Mavetera shared the devastating news, expressing the immense pain her family has endured:

“This past week, our family was walking through an unimaginable storm. We lost our beloved son-in-law, Edward Tatenda Mubaiwa, in a tragic car accident. Tatenda was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a man of great kindness. His sudden departure has left us shattered.”

Adding to the grief, Mavetera revealed that their daughter, Chido, is currently hospitalized, fighting for her life after the crash. The couple’s 2-month-old baby, Treasure Mutsawashe, now faces a future without the father who adored her.

“To make matters even more painful, our daughter Chido is currently hospitalised, fighting for her health. They have a precious 2-month-old baby, Treasure Mutsawashe, who now needs all the love and prayers we can gather.”

Mavetera expressed her deep sorrow, calling for prayers for her daughter’s recovery, the strength to endure the tragedy, and the well-being of little Treasure, who will grow up knowing how deeply her father loved her.

“At this dark hour, we humbly ask for your prayers for Chido’s healing, for strength to endure this pain, and for little Treasure, who will grow up knowing how much her father loved her.”

Tatenda’s memory, Mavetera stated, will forever remain in their hearts, and the family is relying on faith to help them through the unbearable loss.

“His memory will forever remain in our hearts. We trust God to carry us through this unbearable loss. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18.”

The tragic accident also highlighted the worsening condition of the country’s roads, which have become increasingly hazardous. “A light gone too soon,” Mavetera reflected as she announced the burial of her son-in-law in Macheke last Friday.

“This loss is a glaring reminder of the dangers we face every day on our roads, which have unfortunately become a death trap.”

