SA: Protest Erupting Over Emmanuel Mahamba Murder as Suspect Continues Running Business Like Nothing Happened

Anger is boiling over in South Africa and Zimbabwe as the man accused of brutally killing Zimbabwean national Emmanuel Mahamba remains at large—and astonishingly, continues running his business as if nothing ever happened. While Emmanuel’s grieving family buries their son, the suspect is reportedly conducting financial transactions, staying in contact via WhatsApp, and evading arrest with ease. The lack of decisive action by authorities has ignited outrage, prompting the Zimbabwean community in Pretoria to organise a major protest demanding justice and accountability.



By A Correspondent | ZimEye | JOHANNESBURG – A major protest is now being planned in South Africa over the brutal murder of Zimbabwean national Emmanuel Mahamba, as pressure mounts on authorities to arrest the suspect, who remains on the run nearly two weeks after the fatal incident.

The development was confirmed by prominent activist and Greathope Funeral Director Moreboys Munetsi, who revealed in a Facebook LIVE video on April 17 that a demonstration has been organized by Zimbabwean community members in Pretoria in response to what they describe as “delays and silence” in the police investigation.

“As a community, we don’t want to be violent,” Munetsi said. “We went to the police and were given permission for a demonstration. We want to do things legally. We can apply for permission. There is already interaction between the Zimbabwean and Ugandan communities. But justice must be served.”

A Case That Shocked the Nation

Emmanuel Mahamba was run over multiple times by a Ford Ranger on April 5 in Rivonia, Sandton. The chilling video, which has gone viral, shows the 29-year-old sitting on the ground when he is deliberately struck and killed. The car, now confirmed to be in police custody, has been impounded as evidence—but the suspect remains at large.

Contrary to initial reports, Munetsi clarified that the alleged killer is not Ugandan, but a Ghanaian national, and the partner of Ntombi, a Zimbabwean woman who had been in a brief relationship with Mahamba. The Ghanaian man and Ntombi share three children, the youngest of whom is just four months old.

“The affair between Ntombi and Emmanuel began in January. At the time, her youngest child with the Ghanaian suspect was only one month old,” Munetsi explained. “After the murder, Ntombi and the man fled their home, and the children were sent to Zimbabwe.”

A Call for Truth and Justice

Munetsi also confirmed he is working closely with the police and Emmanuel’s family, assisting with both legal support and community mobilisation. In the wake of the incident, Ntombi herself requested to speak publicly in a live interview with Munetsi, saying she was being falsely branded a prostitute and wanted to set the record straight.

“She came to me asking to speak. She said she needed to tell the truth because people were attacking her,” Munetsi said. “She confirmed the relationship with Emmanuel, but she has also tried to convince the suspect to hand himself in.”

Despite efforts to contact him, the suspect remains in hiding. However, Munetsi disclosed that the suspect’s phone is still active, and he continues to operate his business, suggesting that his location and transactions can be traced.

“This suspect is a businessman processing transactions right now. Why can’t he be tracked through his phone or bank records?” Munetsi asked. “I asked the investigating officer why Section 205 of the law hasn’t been used to compel mobile and financial service providers to assist in locating him.”

Police Accused of Stalling

Frustrations have also grown over how the police have handled communication with the family. At one point, the bereaved family was given an incorrect case number, which they believe was a deliberate attempt to obstruct justice.

“The family is calm, not violent. But they’re hurt. They feel ignored,” said Munetsi. “This case is now viral. It is damaging the image of the Sandton Police Station. Something must be done.”

Munetsi also disclosed that he met the Sandton detective team and shared voice recordings of the suspect speaking with associates. He raised concerns about the lack of urgency and called on the police to act swiftly before public frustration spills into unrest.

Protest as a Turning Point

The peaceful demonstration—approved by police—will be led by Zimbabwean nationals in Pretoria, with support from the South African public and diaspora organizations. Protestors are expected to demand transparency, urgency in the investigation, and assurances of safety for witnesses, including Ntombi.

“We don’t want violence. But the pain people are feeling is real,” said Munetsi. “The only way to ease that pain is through accountability. If the suspect is innocent, he should come forward and apply for bail. But he cannot remain free while a family is grieving and a community is in shock.”

As of today, the suspect’s exact location remains unknown, though an anonymous source has reportedly shared location data with Munetsi’s team. The activist emphasized that justice must prevail for Emmanuel Mahamba and his loved ones.

Story developing.

