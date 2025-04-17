Tension Rises In Zanu PF

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu has acknowledged growing tensions and discontent within the ruling party, calling for renewed unity and discipline among its members.

Speaking during the Zanu PF Policy and Coordinating meeting held at the party headquarters in Harare on Monday, Mpofu emphasized the importance of cohesion ahead of Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Day celebrations scheduled to take place in Gokwe Nembudziya this week.

In his address, Mpofu urged party members to remain committed to the ideals of peace and stability: “Let us cherish the peace and tranquility we enjoy as a country. We must work together to preserve it, especially as we prepare to commemorate our independence.”

While congratulating Tsitsi Tawomhera and Trinity Madzinga for their recent victories in the Glen View South by-election and Rushinga’s Ward 19, respectively, Mpofu also hinted at internal strife brewing within Zanu PF.

Party insiders revealed that the Secretary General expressed concern over increasing divisions and infighting, warning that such cracks could weaken the party from within.

“We need to remain vigilant, disciplined, and united,” Mpofu reportedly said. “Let us not allow distractions or internal differences to derail the progress we have made.”

His remarks, though carefully worded, were seen by many within the party as a rare public admission of the challenges currently facing the Zanu PF leadership.

