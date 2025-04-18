Zanu PF Distorts Essence Of Independence

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa on Friday delivered an Easter message to the nation, calling on Zimbabweans to remain hopeful and steadfast in the face of persistent economic hardships.

Chamisa, who leads the country’s main opposition movement, used the sacred Christian holiday to encourage unity and spiritual renewal, drawing inspiration from the message of Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection.

“Wishing you a blessed Good Friday and a joyful Easter! May the sacrifice and love of Christ bring everlasting hope and happiness to you all,” said Chamisa in his message shared via social media. “Here’s to new beginnings — in life and in everything. Love and peace to you.”

The youthful politician avoided making direct political commentary but his silence on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations was telling. While Easter was highlighted as a time of hope and renewal, Chamisa did not acknowledge the national holiday set for April 18 — a move seen by many observers as a quiet protest against what he has previously described as the “hijacking” of independence by the ruling Zanu PF.

His subtle omission comes amid growing public frustration over economic mismanagement, political repression, and widespread poverty under the current administration.

“Enjoy this long weekend. May your weekend be filled with memorable moments, prayerful togetherness and kind conversations,” Chamisa added, striking a tone of warmth and reflection.

As the country faces continued economic woes, Chamisa’s Easter message offered a moment of encouragement and spiritual upliftment, while simultaneously drawing attention to a deeper national discontent — without ever mentioning it outright.

