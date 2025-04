BREAKING: Ngwere Refuses To Fly to UK Cause Of A Dream It Would Explode

The dancehall singer Silent Killer popularly known as Ngwere, failed to fly to UK because of a dream.

“Silent Killer refused to board a UK-bound flight because he had a dream it would explode. He locked himself in the Airport toilet.” said Fred Matenga of Y2K Promotions

Ngwere was supposed to perform at the UK SAMA Festival UK this Saturday.



He was reached for a comment.

