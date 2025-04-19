Trailblazing MWOS Face Fading Harare Giants Dynamos FC

By Sports Correspondent

MWOS FC have announced increased gate charges ahead of their high-profile clash against Dynamos FC at Ngoni Stadium on Monday.

The match will mark a significant occasion for the league leaders, as they host the Harare giants at the recently refurbished and newly homologated Ngoni Stadium in Norton.

Fans will pay US$5 for entry into the rest of the ground, while access to the VIP section has been set at US$20. The price adjustment reflects the growing interest in MWOS FC’s impressive run this season, as well as the upgraded matchday experience at their home venue.

