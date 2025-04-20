Corruption, Sex Scandals Rock Education Ministry

By A Correspondent

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is under fire following explosive allegations of rampant corruption and sex-based exploitation within its ranks, particularly in the promotion and transfer of school heads.

Sources within the education sector claim that promotions are no longer based on merit, with teachers reportedly paying bribes to secure appointments as school heads. In some disturbing instances, female teachers are allegedly being coerced into sexual relationships with superiors in exchange for promotions.

“If you don’t pay, or if you refuse to sleep with someone, you’re going nowhere,” said one teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal. “It’s no longer about qualifications or experience — it’s about who you know or what you can offer.”

The situation in Masvingo Province has particularly raised eyebrows. Last month, only five candidates were invited for interviews to fill 80 vacant secondary school head posts. According to insiders, 30 candidates had applied, but 25 were disqualified under questionable circumstances.

“This was a deliberate move,” said a source familiar with the recruitment process. “They wanted fewer candidates so that the remaining 75 positions can be handed out quietly through connections or bribes. The Provincial Education Director and Public Service Commission now have the power to decide who gets what — and that’s where the deals are made.”

Education experts have sounded the alarm, warning that such practices are eroding the quality and integrity of Zimbabwe’s education system.

“When promotions are no longer based on performance or ability, but on corruption and coercion, the entire education system suffers,” said an education policy analyst. “It demoralizes teachers, lowers standards, and undermines the future of our children.”

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has yet to issue an official response. As public outrage grows, stakeholders are demanding an independent investigation and accountability for those found to be abusing their positions.

Meanwhile, educators across the country continue to work under a cloud of fear, manipulation, and mistrust — symptoms of a system many say is in urgent need of reform.

