Geza Calls for National Shutdown to Force Mnangagwa to Step Down

By A Correspondent

War veteran Blessed Geza has intensified his criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, calling for a national shutdown as part of efforts to pressure the embattled leader to resign.

In a hard-hitting statement released Saturday night, Geza declared that Mnangagwa is no longer fit to lead Zimbabwe, accusing him of failing the nation through corruption, economic mismanagement, and unfulfilled promises.

“Don’t worry about the last kicks of a dying horse — Mnangagwa is going, and we are unrolling a plan of action,” said Geza, signaling the beginning of what he described as a nationwide push for change.

He revealed that preparations are underway for a coordinated shutdown involving war veterans, civil society, and ordinary citizens, aimed at sending a clear message to the ruling elite.

Geza’s bold remarks, which can be viewed here, underscore a growing sense of discontent within the ranks of the liberation war veterans—many of whom once supported Mnangagwa but now see his administration as having betrayed the values of the liberation struggle.

As economic conditions continue to deteriorate and public frustration deepens, Geza’s call for mass action could mark a turning point in the political landscape, putting further pressure on a presidency already facing mounting criticism from within and outside the ruling party.

