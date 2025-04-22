Air Force of Zimbabwe Paratrooper In Mid Air Mishap

By A Correspondent

A member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) was rescued on Monday after his parachute got entangled in pine trees during a training exercise near the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

The paratrooper was left hanging roughly 25 meters above the ground, prompting a swift response from the Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Department.

Emergency crews managed to safely retrieve the suspended officer, who was then transported to United Bulawayo Hospital for medical attention.

The AFZ was preparing to take part in public displays during the upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which will be officially opened by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

