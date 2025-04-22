Mutasa’s Masterclass: MWOS Edges Dynamos in Historic Win

By Sports Correspondent

MWOS head coach Lloyd Mutasa expressed delight after his team’s 1-0 victory over Dynamos FC in Norton. The win marked a historic moment for MWOS, as they opened their top-flight campaign with a triumph at their new stadium.

“We are very happy that history will say we opened our stadium with a win – a win against one of the biggest teams in the country,” Mutasa said, beaming with pride. The solitary goal, scored by Claude Makopa in the 52nd minute, proved enough for MWOS to secure all three points and take the top spot in the league table.

