Samaita Plots DeMbare Downfall

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

In a stunning turn of events, Dynamos suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of MWOS FC, led by their former coach Lloyd Mutasa, in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match. The match, played at Ngoni Stadium in Norton, marked the stadium’s debut hosting a top-flight game after its recent approval.

Claude Makopa’s 52nd-minute goal proved to be the difference-maker as MWOS FC secured a crucial victory, propelling them to the top of the league table with 17 points, three points clear of their nearest rivals.

Meanwhile, other matches saw Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders play out a goalless draw, while Scottland FC and FC Platinum shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Simba Bhora moved into second place with a 1-0 win over Chicken Inn, courtesy of a goal from Namibian striker Isaskar Gurirab.

In other news, Kwekwe United’s match against Herentals College FC was called off due to salary disputes between the team and management.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...