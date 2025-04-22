Tragedy in Chivhu: Young Man Dies of Asthma After Failing to Get Help at Local Hospital

By A Correspondent

A heartbreaking incident has once again spotlighted the dire state of Zimbabwe’s public healthcare system.

A young man identified only as Sele tragically lost his life to a severe asthma attack after he failed to receive critical care at Chivhu Hospital due to the absence of a nebuliser.

The incident occurred earlier this week and was reported by Crime Watch Zimbabwe, which shared the distressing news on Tuesday. According to the platform, Sele experienced a sudden and severe asthma attack while in Chivhu and rushed to the local hospital in hopes of receiving emergency treatment. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated after it was discovered that Chivhu Hospital did not have a functioning nebuliser — a basic yet life-saving piece of equipment for asthma patients.

“SAD | His name was Sele, and he had an asthma attack while in Chivhu. Sadly, Chivhu Hospital couldn’t save his life because there was no nebuliser available,” Crime Watch Zimbabwe posted.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Sele’s colleagues from Muvonde Hospital urgently dispatched an ambulance to Chivhu in an effort to transfer him back to his workplace, where he could access proper medical equipment. Tragically, their rescue mission came too late.

“His colleagues from Muvonde Hospital went to fetch him with an ambulance so he could receive treatment at his workplace, but when they arrived, he was already gone,” the report continued.

Sele’s death has sparked outrage and sorrow across social media, with many Zimbabweans decrying the chronic shortages, poor infrastructure, and lack of basic medical supplies in government-run hospitals. Others have called on the Ministry of Health and Child Care to urgently address equipment shortages that continue to cost lives.

This tragic event serves as a painful reminder of the life-and-death consequences faced by ordinary citizens in a broken healthcare system.

No comment could be obtained from Chivhu Hospital authorities at the time of publishing.

