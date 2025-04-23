State Security Agents Force Civil Servants to Defy National Shutdown

By A Correspondent

In a bid to undermine the national shutdown called by war veteran and activist Blessed Geza, state security agents reportedly forced civil servants in Masvingo to report for duty on Tuesday morning.

Sources at Benjamin Burombo Building, Masvingo, which houses several government departments, revealed that department heads were instructed to ensure all employees were at work.

“We were told point-blank by our supervisors that staying at home was not an option,” said a government worker who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“They said they had received a directive from state security agents, and we had to show up or face consequences.”

Another employee added, “Some of us were scared. We didn’t want to be seen as supporting the shutdown, so we came to work just to stay out of trouble.”

The national shutdown, initiated by Geza, aims to pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign. Geza had claimed that Mnangagwa’s government was using fear to suppress dissent.

“We have received reports of intimidation of shop owners by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s men,” Geza said.

“Don’t be afraid—nobody will seize your business. Let us unite as a nation, we all want freedom.”

Reports from multiple provinces suggest efforts were made to maintain normal operations in public institutions despite the shutdown call.

The government has not issued an official response to the claims.

