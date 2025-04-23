WestProp Sets Lifestyle Living Standard

By Business Reporter- In the world of real estate development, gated communities have become increasingly popular.

However, not all developments are created equal.

WestProp Holdings, a pioneering developer, is setting a new standard with its innovative Live, Work, Shop, and Play theme.

Unlike traditional gated communities, which often focus solely on residential living, WestProp’s developments are designed to be vibrant, self-sustaining ecosystems.

Take Pomona City, for example—a flagship project that fully embodies the Live, Work, Shop, and Play philosophy.

According to WestProp chief executive, Mr Ken Sharpe, on completion the US$4 billion Pomona project will be “a city within a city,” implying it will embody all the required human settlement services that allow a resident “to live, work, shop and play within walking distance.” Other services will include churches and schools.

Says Mr Sharpe: “Here, residents will live in stylish homes, work from state-of-the-art office spaces, shop at convenient retail centers, and play in beautifully landscaped parks and recreational facilities. This integrated approach fosters a sense of community and convenience, making it an attractive option for homebuyers.”

His company’s development approach is meant to contrast with other gated communities that, while luxurious, often lack the diversity and vibrancy of WestProp’s vision.

Some gated communities offer only limited amenities like swimming pools and gyms, but they often fail to provide the same level of convenience and community engagement.

At WestProp’s developments, residents enjoy a seamless blend of work and play.

Imagine waking up to a beautiful sunrise, working from a nearby office or co-working space, and then enjoying a leisurely lunch at a local café or restaurant.

The possibilities are endless.

This holistic approach to development is what sets WestProp apart.

By creating thriving, integrated communities, the company is redefining the concept of gated communities and raising the bar for real estate development in Zimbabwe.

As demand for innovative and sustainable living solutions continues to grow, WestProp is poised to lead the way.

With its Live, Work, Shop, and Play theme, the company is creating a new standard for developments that prioritize community, convenience, and quality of life.

Mr Sharpe says soon, WestProp would be used as a benchmark for creating integrated smart city communities.

To complete the smart city model and self-sustaining communities, the company offers backup green energy such as gas and solar energy, as well as reticulated water and internet connections.

WestProp isn’t just building homes. It’s building the future.

