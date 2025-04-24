Douglas Mwonzora Accused of Looting Party Assets With Prostitutes

BREAKING NEWS: MDC Member Accuses Douglas Mwonzora of Looting Party Assets, Calls for Independent Congress

Harare – April 24, 2025

In a scathing open letter circulating on social media, longtime MDC member Francis Machimbidzofa has launched a blistering attack on embattled party leader Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora, accusing him of plundering party resources and destroying the once-powerful opposition movement.

The letter, addressed to both Mwonzora and the wider “MDC Family,” expresses support for a recent High Court judgment believed to have impacted the party’s leadership structure. Machimbidzofa calls on MDC members to “unite and revive our party,” which he alleges was systematically “killed” by Mwonzora.

In a series of damning allegations, Machimbidzofa claims that Mwonzora:

Sold the party’s public address system for personal gain.

Misused donor grants, allegedly sharing them with his family and mistresses.

Embezzled staff salaries, affecting workers with families to support.

Allowed Harvest House—MDC’s historic headquarters—to fall into ruin, now lacking water and electricity.

Pocketed rental income that should have funded school fees for children of fallen party cadres.

At a time he is supposed to respond to British police officers,

Douglas Mwonzora who has a UK police case that demands he must return Simba Chikanza’s keys plus those of Harvest House building to the party leader whose party he dispossessed @nelsonchamisa

recently came on video… pic.twitter.com/loH5RZoadc — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 10, 2025

He further mocks Mwonzora’s leadership credentials, suggesting, “Mwonzora is a better candidate for Chikurubi [Maximum Security Prison], not our party.”

Calling for an independent congress organized by grassroots members, Machimbidzofa insists that Mwonzora must return all allegedly stolen assets and funds or face legal action.

The letter also takes a swipe at a younger party member, believed to be Guta Chengetai, warning him to “shut up” and stay out of the matter.

The allegations come amid growing calls for leadership renewal and accountability within the fractured opposition. Mwonzora has not yet responded to the letter. Party insiders say tensions are running high, with some members pushing for a complete overhaul of the leadership before any future elections.

Commenting on the development Mwonzora’s spokesman Chengetai Guta briefly said, “ and this is supposed to be newsworthy? Surely we deserve the leaders we get. Is not the media’s sovereign responsibility to weave a nation’s fabric and discourse towards plausible development? Rather you occupy yourselves with such nonsense.”

