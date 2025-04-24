One Person Dies As Toyota Isis Collides With Elephant

One person died and five were injured after a vehicle collided with an elephant on Kazungula Road Wednesday evening approximately 40 kilometres from Victoria Falls.

The incident involved a Toyota Isis which collided with a sub-adult female elephant.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle was travelling towards Victoria Falls City and attempted to overtake a stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights, unaware of the danger ahead.

The vehicle struck the elephant, which subsequently landed on the roof of the car.

It was revealed that the stationary vehicle had come to a halt in an effort to avoid a collision with the same elephant.

The force of the impact propelled the vehicle approximately 100 metres into the bush, with the elephant still atop it. All six occupants of the vehicle were trapped inside.

Tragically, the front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other five occupants sustained varying degrees of injury and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities were compelled to euthanise the injured elephant in order to recover the deceased from the wreckage.

