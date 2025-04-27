Auxillia Mnangagwa Faces Mass Protests In London

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A British lawmaker has condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for its handling of journalist Blessed Mhlanga’s detention, calling for tangible repercussions. Mhlanga has been held for two months without bail, sparking concerns about media freedom in Zimbabwe.

Lord Johnny Oates, a member of the House of Lords, expressed his deep concern about the plight of Mhlanga, who was arrested for interviewing a war veteran critical of the government. “In Zimbabwe, journalists are consistently silenced, intimidated, and sometimes even killed for doing their job,” Lord Oates stated. “Blessed Mhlanga’s detention is a stark reminder of the regime’s hostility towards press freedom.”

Lord Oates urged British parliamentarians to grill Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, when she visits the UK in June. “When the First Lady speaks at the summit in London, I hope our lawmakers will seize the opportunity to confront her about her husband’s authoritarian tendencies and the ongoing detention of Blessed Mhlanga,” he said. “The UK government must make it clear that normal relations with Zimbabwe will remain frozen until the ZANU PF regime respects media freedom and democratic principles.”

The call to action comes amid growing concerns about human rights in Zimbabwe, which remains suspended from the Commonwealth. Zimbabwean activists in the UK are planning protests outside the FLAIR summit, where the First Lady is scheduled to speak, to highlight the country’s human rights abuses.

Baroness Mobarik had earlier sparked the debate, questioning the UK government’s efforts to protect journalists worldwide. Lord Oates echoed her sentiments, emphasizing that consequences must be imposed on regimes that disregard media freedom and human rights.

“As the noble Baroness, Lady Mobarik, aptly put it, there must be consequences for such egregious actions,” he stressed.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...