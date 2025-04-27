Namibian Minister Arrested Over Rape Allegations — A Scene Unthinkable in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | An extraordinary scene captured this week shows a man standing in handcuffs beside an open car door, as police officers document bundles of cash scattered on the tarmac. The arrest appears calm and procedural, almost clinical — a stark image of law enforcement acting without fear or favor. For many Zimbabweans observing from across the border, it is a reminder of just how unlikely such an event would be at home, where ministers often enjoy untouchable status regardless of the accusations they face.



Mac Hengari in handcuffs

In Namibia, however, the rule of law took precedence. The Namibian Police have arrested the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Mac Hengari, following serious allegations of rape, kidnapping, and abortion involving a teenager. His arrest reportedly happened while he was at work, inside his government office — a move that has been independently confirmed by at least three sources.

Earlier this week, Police Inspector General Joseph Shikongo publicly confirmed that DNA samples had been collected from Hengari and a 21-year-old woman who claims Hengari raped her when she was just 15 years old. Investigators are currently handling 11 charges against the minister, including rape, kidnapping, abduction, defeating the course of justice, assault by threat, crimen injuria (impairment of dignity), administering illegal substances, supplying liquor to a minor, and pointing a firearm.

The alleged victim has been placed under police protection, amid heightened public scrutiny and concerns for her safety. Hengari has denied the allegations.

The development has shaken Namibia’s political landscape, and pressure is mounting on the administration to show that it will not shield its officials from justice. In contrast, in Zimbabwe, ministers facing allegations of corruption, abuse of power, or even violence often continue to operate freely, protected by political patronage systems that prioritize loyalty over accountability.

The idea of a sitting Zimbabwean cabinet minister being arrested on rape charges — especially in their office — seems almost impossible under the current system. In Zimbabwe, powerful figures accused of serious crimes typically evade investigation altogether, or cases are quietly dropped after media attention fades.

Namibia’s action sends a powerful regional message about equality before the law. While Hengari’s guilt or innocence will ultimately be determined by the courts, the principle that no one is above justice is already being enforced — something many Zimbabweans can only aspire to witness in their own country.

The following is a brief list of some Zimbabwean ministers who have been arrested since 1980. ⸻ 1. Enos Nkala (1989) • Position: Minister of Home Affairs • Charge: Involvement in the “Willowgate” car scandal (abuse of office, corruption). • Outcome: Forced to resign but never seriously prosecuted. 2. Frederick Shava (1989) • Position: Minister of Labour • Charge: Perjury during the Willowgate Commission inquiry. • Outcome: Convicted and briefly imprisoned, but later pardoned by President Robert Mugabe. 3. Chris Kuruneri (2004) • Position: Minister of Finance • Charge: Externalization of foreign currency (moving money abroad illegally). • Outcome: Arrested and detained for over a year; eventually acquitted after a long trial. 4. Ignatius Chombo (2017) • Position: Minister of Finance • Charge: Corruption and abuse of office (relating to land deals). • Context: Arrested during the 2017 military coup (“Operation Restore Legacy”). • Outcome: Released on bail; charges have largely stalled in court. 5. Saviour Kasukuwere (2017-2020) • Position: Minister of Local Government • Charge: Corruption, criminal abuse of office. • Outcome: Arrested several times post-coup; charges still inconclusive. 6. Supa Mandiwanzira (2018) • Position: Minister of Information and Communication Technology • Charge: Criminal abuse of office over a shady telecoms contract (NetOne). • Outcome: Arrested, paid bail, case collapsed quietly. ⸻ Key Point: • In Zimbabwe, no minister has ever been arrested for rape, kidnapping, or violent crimes while in office. • Arrests usually happen when there is a power shift (e.g., after a coup or factional purge), not because of neutral law enforcement. • Most cases either collapse, drag endlessly, or end with presidential pardons. ⸻

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...