Zanu PF Loses Founding Principles

Good Morning Revolutionaries.

While we honor our elder’s contributions to the liberation struggle I firmly believe it’s time to integrate young generations into leadership positions alongside them.

This fusion will equip young leaders with valuable historical context, energy, and expertise in modern technology.

We need a deliberate transition in our political structures where some elder leaders should be reassigned to advisory roles, such as an Elders’ Council or the National Consultative Assembly (NCA). This will pave the way for younger leaders to take the helm guided by able-bodied elders.

The ruling party, ZANU-PF has lost sight of its founding principles with leaders prioritizing personal interests over revolutionary ethos. The party’s identity has become closely tied to individual faces rather than its original values. Barely you would find party regalia only with party logos,symbols and colors if you happen find one it will be a personal initiative.

Lets restore our values and princeples of revolution.

Aluta continua

@ Gushaz

