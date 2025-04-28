Mnangagwa Dishes Paltry USD67 To Electric WheelChair Inventor While Giving Wicknell Hundreds of Millions

ZimEye
During the ZITF in Bulawayo, President Mnangagwa awarded US67 to 3 students who created a working electric mobile wheelchair, at a time when he has issued: 1. USD3 million to an armed robber suspect and fake inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso who was nowhere to be seen, and 2. USD627… pic.twitter.com/4tXr6OYEPC
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 28, 2025
