Rüdiger’s Red Card Row: Real Madrid Defender Faces Lengthy Ban

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger Faces Potential Ban After Copa del Rey Final Controversy

The Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona was marred by controversy, with several incidents sparking debate. One of the most notable incidents involved Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger, who was sent off after reacting aggressively towards the referee. According to the referee’s report, Rüdiger threw an object from the technical area and attempted to storm back onto the pitch after being shown the red card. He had to be restrained by teammates and coaching staff.

Rüdiger’s actions could result in a lengthy ban, potentially ruling him out for the rest of Real Madrid’s La Liga season. Under Article 101 of the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Code, he faces a suspension ranging from four to twelve matches for “mild violence toward referees.” Given the severity of the incident, Rüdiger is expected to serve a significant ban.

If suspended, Rüdiger could miss crucial La Liga matches, including games against Celta Vigo, Barcelona, Mallorca, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad. This would be a significant blow to Real Madrid’s title hopes, as they trail Barcelona by four points at the top of the table. The ban would not affect Rüdiger’s participation in the Club World Cup, which is set to commence on June 18.

Lucas Vázquez and Jude Bellingham, who were also involved in the incident and received red cards, are expected to receive lighter punishments, likely one-match bans for minor infractions. The incident has sparked debate, and the disciplinary actions taken against Rüdiger and other players will be closely watched.

