Reds End Manchester City Dominance

By Sports Correspondent

Liverpool have clinched the Premier League title in style, sealing the trophy with a commanding 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Few expected such a triumph back in August. With a new manager stepping in after Jurgen Klopp’s emotional departure, no major summer signings, and uncertainty surrounding the futures of three key players, the outlook seemed uncertain at best.

All eyes were on Manchester City, heavily tipped to win a fifth straight title, with Arsenal seen as the most likely to challenge their supremacy.

Yet, against the odds, Liverpool rose above them all to reclaim the crown.

