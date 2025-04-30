AMH’s HSTV to be charged alongside incarcerated journalist Blessed Mhlanga

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | In a twist of events the state has confirmed its intention to take action against Alpha Media Holdings (AMH)’s subsidiary, Heart and Soul TV (HSTV).

The television station will face joint charges alongside journalist Blessed Mhlanga for allegedly disseminating messages that incite public violence.

Mhlanga is accused of publishing a press conference held by Zanu PF member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who is currently fleeing law enforcement.

During this press conference, Geza called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign and contested suggestions for him to remain in power until 2030.

On Wednesday the state said Mhlanga’s trial will start on May 14 adding that HSTV will also be charged.

“The state was supposed to give a trial date and allocate the matter to a trial court.

“Initially the state had indicated that they needed one more postponement, but the state has now decided to rope in HSTV.

“The state has pronounced that HSTV, the organisation that employs Blessed Mhlanga, will be a co-accused.

“Charges are going to be leveled against this media house called HSTV in respect of the charges that Blessed is facing,” Mhike told reporters at the court on Wednesday.

Mhlanga’s lawyer had challenged the postponement of the proceedings, as they were assured that a trial date would be established on Wednesday.

However, following a lunch break, the state revealed that it was prepared for trial.

“They suddenly changed their position to say they are suddenly ready to go to trial and allocated May 14 as the trial date,” Mhike stated.

He added that despite the indication that his preferred attorney would be out of the country, prosecutors insisted on maintaining the 14th as the date.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...