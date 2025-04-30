Gunners Fall At Home

Sports Correspondent

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, with Ousmane Dembélé’s early strike proving decisive at the Emirates Stadium.

Dembélé gave PSG the perfect start just four minutes in, smashing a shot off the post and into the net after a dominant opening spell from the French champions. Luis Enrique’s side maintained control early on and showed resilience late in the match to preserve their lead.

Arsenal, appearing in their first Champions League semi-final since 2009, struggled to find rhythm in the opening half but grew into the contest. Mikel Merino thought he had pulled the hosts level in the second half, only for his goal to be ruled out. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was also key, producing several crucial saves to deny the Gunners an equaliser.

Despite surviving a period of intense Arsenal pressure, PSG missed chances to extend their advantage. Bradley Barcola and Gonçalo Ramos both failed to convert clear opportunities late in the match, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Paris.

If PSG can hold onto their lead in next Wednesday’s second leg, they will book a spot in the final in Munich, where either Inter Milan or Barcelona awaits. With momentum on their side, the Parisians are daring to dream of their first Champions League crown.

“It was a great night for the group,” PSG midfielder Vitinha said after the match. “We had the ball for most of the game. We had to adapt to the different circumstances of the match and we did, defending and attacking well.”

