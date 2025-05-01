Transport Ministry Reverses Own Vic Falls Road Tweet

Harare, Zimbabwe – 1 May 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has issued an unreserved public apology after publishing incorrect information on its Twitter account, falsely suggesting that a contractor had already been assigned for the high-profile Victoria Falls road project. The erroneous tweet, posted on 29 April 2025 at 0918 hours, quoted a Herald article which implied work had begun — a claim now confirmed as inaccurate.

In a rare show of transparency, the Ministry retracted the statement the same day and clarified that no contractor is currently on site, as the tender process remains ongoing. According to the retraction notice, a Ministry officer responsible for managing the Twitter handle breached internal verification procedures and posted the tweet without cross-checking facts with officials from the Department of Roads.

The statement, signed by Permanent Secretary Eng. P.J. Makumbe, emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to correct information and revealed that the tender had only closed on 29 April 2025 at 1100 hours. The next step involves evaluation by a committee and oversight by the Special Procurement Oversight Committee.

While some members of the public applauded the honesty, others were far more skeptical. Former Harare Mayor Ben Manyenyeni lauded the Ministry’s candor in a widely shared Facebook post:

“I can be proud of such honesty. This is twenty times better than the silence, lies and propaganda we are always fed. I can live with this sort of sincere approach to issues. Trust restored.”



However, the reactions in the comments painted a much more divided picture:

Ethan Malibongwe Moyo responded cynically, referencing a previous false claim:

“October last year they told us Bitumen has been given tender and is now raising funds. I will never trust these goons even with a tooth pick!”

“Apa vamwe tattoo pa site nemichina yedu, or maybe not, we just don’t know.”

“Not necessarily honesty. Damage control, and I suspect, more lies. I also worry so much about the staff member who is being the sacrificial lamb. Can’t trust.”

“You are proud of what? Tender process is still going on. They are writing as if they’re doing us a favour.”

“Some sought of cover up for flouting tender procedures! I am sure more will come out.”

The backlash indicates a trust deficit that even a transparent correction may not easily fix. As the dust settles, observers are keenly watching whether the Ministry will follow through with cleaner processes and more proactive communication in future infrastructure projects.

