Football Fans Slam Mapeza’s Outburst During Media Briefing

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Once again, Norman Mapeza has found himself at the centre of controversy.

After overseeing a dominant FC Platinum performance that saw them comfortably dispatch a struggling CAPS United side at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday, the coach made headlines not for the football, but for a fiery exchange with the media.

A brace from Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, scored on either side of halftime, sealed a well-earned second victory of the season for the Zvishavane-based outfit in the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. While the match itself was a showcase of fluid football and tactical discipline, what followed overshadowed the on-field display.

During the post-match press conference, a journalist posed a seemingly routine question regarding FC Platinum’s previously inconsistent scoring form. The inquiry touched on whether Mapeza still had concerns about his team’s conversion rate, given their improved showing in recent games. That was the spark.

Mapeza, visibly agitated, launched into a tirade, pointing a finger and accusing the reporter of misrepresenting him.

“You have got a problem my friend, you are a very young man, don’t ever make the mistake of putting words in my mouth. If he (the journalist) comes to press conferences next time, I won’t speak to the press,” Mapeza snapped, before abruptly exiting the room.

He then took his grievance a step further, claiming the journalist’s approach could result in restricted access for other members of the media – a threat that raised eyebrows and suggested an inflated sense of self-importance.

This isn’t the first time Mapeza has leaned on his past achievements — including his UEFA Champions League experience with Galatasaray — to position himself as above criticism. Yet, such behavior runs contrary to the professional standards seen in European football, where difficult questions are part of the job, and decorum is expected in response.

Ironically, Mapeza’s frustration stemmed from a question rooted in reality. Despite denying any previous expression of concern over his side’s lack of goals, the coach had in fact voiced such worries. Ahead of a goalless draw with MWOS on March 27, he remarked: “Goals are not coming, I don’t think I’m the only coach who is worried about lack of goals. Other coaches are worried too because goals are just not coming.”

His outburst, therefore, not only reflected poorly on his temperament but also contradicted his own public statements.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...