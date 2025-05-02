Musician Chillmaster Sentenced …

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Popular musician Gift Hombarume aka Chillmaster has been jailed two years and fined US$200 following his conviction for fatally hitting a pedestrian on April 9 2025.

The musician was convicted of culpable homicide and driving without a driver’s license.

He however escaped a custodial sentence after Mbare magistrate Tatenda Mukurunge fined him US$200 for driving without a license.

The magistrate also suspended 1w months of his two years sentence for culpable homicide on condition of good behaviour.

She also suspended the remaining 12 monthd on condition that he performs 420 hours of community service at Stoneridge Primary School.

The magistrate also took into consideration that he undertook to take care of the deceased’s family by buying monthly groceries and sending his children to school until they finish.

The magistrate said given this, a custodial sentence will be too harsh for the musician.

Mukurunge also said a fine alone will trivialize the offence.

Lucia Charumbira a family representative told court in her victim impact statement that they have forgiven Hombarume.

She also said Hombarume stood with them during the funeral.

Lucia urged the court not to give the musician a custodial sentence noting that he has promised to pay cows to avoid avenging spirits on top of what he has already done for the family.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...